Ruto on Tuesday announced the postponement of three weekend meetings in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties/DPPS/FILE

Corona Virus

DP Ruto scales down public engagements as COVID-19 cases surge

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Deputy President William Ruto has scaled down public engagements due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Ruto on Tuesday announced the postponement of three weekend meetings in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties. 

The DP made the announcement through his Twitter handle.

On Monday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also suspended his countrywide tours, citing a surge in coronavirus infections. 

Mutua who had already started to popularize his 2022 presidential bid in various counties on Monday said he wants to prioritize public safety before his political ambitions.

Mutua urged other political leaders to follow suit and suspend their meetings, until the COVID-19 situation in the country is contained.

Over the last two months, the country has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases with an average of 1,000 cases reported daily.

There has also been an increase of COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry reporting an average of ten deaths daily.

Health authorities have attributed the increase in numbers to disregard of COVID-19 containment measures, accusing political leaders of being in the forefront in leading masses in defying the guidelines.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in August, politicians have been pulling large crowds with total disregard to social distancing also the public is seen not wearing masks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set convene a crisis meeting with the 47 County Governors on Wednesday to review the evolving COVID-19 situation.

