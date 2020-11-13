Decision to amend BBI proposals rests with Uhuru-Raila: steering team vice chair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 13 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Steering Committee Vice Chairperson Adams Oloo on Friday said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga will have the final say any further amendments to the constitution review report released on October 26.

Speaking in Kisumu County during a meeting convened by the Siaya County Assembly to help them unpack the BBI report, Oloo said Committee’s mandate ended in June and any push for amendment should be directed to the two principals.

“As the gazette notice that constituted the committee, our mandate ended on June 30. So to whether there can be amendments, I would refer you to the two principals but Honorable Raila Odinga is on record that editorial issues on something that was not clear can be revisited. That’s the official position,” Oloo said.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode pointed out that they took the initiative to invite an expert to take them through the report so that they can understand before taking a position of the document.

“Institutions and groupings have come up with suggestions and reasons as to why they will support or reject the report but our position is different and we wanted to understand the report first and ask questions for clarity,” said Okode.

President Kenyatta on Thursday reiterated that the BBI constitutional review report is aimed at uniting all Kenyans and bringing political inclusivity in the country.

While rallying support for the report during his State of the National Address to a joint Parliament sitting on Thursday, Kenyatta said the country’s future demands a constitutional change and Kenyans should not be afraid of this change.

“More importantly, let us engage in positive discourse on BBI with a view to effecting far-reaching changes that will address the perennial challenges we have faced as a Nation including negative ethnicity; inclusion; equitable development and our fight against corruption,” Kenyatta urged.

“I have seen our future and this is how it looks like: a Kenya where no one will ascend to high public office on account of their tribe, a Kenya where no one will wallow in poverty due to poor governance and a Kenya where will all share equitably in this prosperity of this nation.”

Kenyatta, who admitted that the report has sparked great public debate, called on Kenyans and political leaders at large to raise and resolve issues of concern by consensus building and prioritizing peace while at it.