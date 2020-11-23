DCI warns child pornography promoters as vigilance heightened to tame the vice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenyans have been cautioned against sharing obscene pictures and videos suspected to be of teenagers who had gone missing for several days while in a house party.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said circulating such images and videos that include nudes, is punishable by law.

Such a move, he said is likely to have a negative impact to the lives of the minors, after all, internet does not forget.

Kenya has a strong legal provisions protecting children, including Cybercrimes Act, which provides a maximum of Sh20 million or a jail term of 25 years for anyone who is convicted for sharing naked pictures of children on social media.

The Cybercrimes Act supports Childrens Act of 2001 and Sexual Offence Act of 2005, which do not entirely insulate the Kenyan child from predators, as such cases are still prevalent.

Further, the DCI has warned individuals behind cases of child pornography saying once arrested and charged in court, they will be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 6 years or to a fine of not less than Sh500,000 or both.

“Subsequent conviction will attract imprisonment to a term of not less than seven years without the option of a fine,” DCI George Kinoti said.

Days after rescuing seven teenagers, DCI detectives over the weekend arrested 44 schoolchildren and their host at a house in a city estate, where they recovered various alcoholic drinks and bhang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The children aged between 14 and 17 years were arrested alongside their host, a 41-year-old woman identified by police as Millicent Kithinji.

“Already, officers have contacted some of their parents,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Sunday.

The children told police they were from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

Police have linked the disappearances to an online group known as Carty-gang-ent which is under investigation.

“While being interrogated by detectives attached to DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the young girls revealed how they were lured from their home and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi,” the DCI said.

The cartel, the DCI said, has been using internationally registered mobile telephone numbers, that operate from Nairobi.

The DCI said they will crack down on individuals taking advantage of the prevailing situation occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that forced Kenya to close schools in March, rendering millions of school children idle at home.

The schools are now set to re-open on January 4, 2021.