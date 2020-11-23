Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DCI Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

County News

DCI warns child pornography promoters as vigilance heightened to tame the vice

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenyans have been cautioned against sharing obscene pictures and videos suspected to be of teenagers who had gone missing for several days while in a house party.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said circulating such images and videos that include nudes, is punishable by law.

Such a move, he said is likely to have a negative impact to the lives of the minors, after all, internet does not forget.

Kenya has a strong legal provisions protecting children, including Cybercrimes Act, which provides a maximum of Sh20 million or a jail term of 25 years for anyone who is convicted for sharing naked pictures of children on social media.

The Cybercrimes Act supports Childrens Act of 2001 and Sexual Offence Act of 2005, which do not entirely insulate the Kenyan child from predators, as such cases are still prevalent.

Further, the DCI has warned individuals behind cases of child pornography saying once arrested and charged in court, they will be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 6 years or to a fine of not less than Sh500,000 or both.

“Subsequent conviction will attract imprisonment to a term of not less than seven years without the option of a fine,” DCI George Kinoti said.

Days after rescuing seven teenagers, DCI detectives over the weekend arrested 44 schoolchildren and their host at a house in a city estate, where they recovered various alcoholic drinks and bhang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The children aged between 14 and 17 years were arrested alongside their host, a 41-year-old woman identified by police as Millicent Kithinji.

“Already, officers have contacted some of their parents,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Sunday.

The children told police they were from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

Police have linked the disappearances to an online group known as Carty-gang-ent which is under investigation.

“While being interrogated by detectives attached to DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the young girls revealed how they were lured from their home and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi,” the DCI said.

The cartel, the DCI said, has been using internationally registered mobile telephone numbers, that operate from Nairobi.

The DCI said they will crack down on individuals taking advantage of the prevailing situation occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that forced Kenya to close schools in March, rendering millions of school children idle at home.

The schools are now set to re-open on January 4, 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UK Supreme Court to hear case over ‘IS bride’ return

London, United Kingdom, Nov 23 – Britain’s Supreme Court will on Monday hear the case of a woman stripped of her UK citizenship after...

53 mins ago

World

Guatemalans protest for second day to demand president resign

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 23 – Hundreds of Guatemalans took to the streets for a second day Sunday to demand the resignation of President...

54 mins ago

World

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Washington, United States, Nov 22 – US President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Tuesday, his chief of staff said, even...

1 hour ago

Africa

Jihadist threat keeps 300,000 voters from Burkina polls

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Nov 22 – Hundreds of thousands of voters in Burkina Faso were unable to cast ballots in Sunday’s general election due...

2 hours ago

World

Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 22 – New demonstrations against racism took place Sunday outside Carrefour supermarkets in Brazil to protest the death of...

2 hours ago

World

From hope to agony, what’s left of the Arab Spring?

Beirut, Lebanon, Nov 23 – Ten years ago, a wildfire of revolts in the Arab world touched off an unlikely series of events that...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Security Guard shot dead during Mountain Mall robbery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- A security guard was on Sunday night shot dead during a robbery incident at a supermarket in Mountain Mall on...

3 hours ago

World

German FM slams coronavirus protesters for Nazi victim comparisons

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Nov 22 – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday lashed out at anti-mask protesters comparing themselves to Nazi victims,...

3 hours ago