DCI re-opens Post Election Violence cases amid new threats

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Detectives have launched an investigation following complaints by several communities that is being profiled and intimidated amid rising political temperatures in the country.

Those who have lodged complaints and expressed fears for their lives include past victims of the 2007 Post Election Violence (PEV), the worst electoral violence in the country that left more than 1,100 people dead and over half a million others displaced.

“We will not let it happen again,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “we have received numerous complaints and we are acting on them.”

Kinoti spoke at the DCI Headquarters on Monday, as more than 150 people, mainly from Rift Valley-the epicentre of the 2007-08 election violence, recorded statements.