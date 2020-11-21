DCI probing carty-gang online cartel over disappearance of young girls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Detectives have now linked the mysterious disappearances of teenage girls from their homes to an online cartel, that mainly targets high school students.

They are promised classy entertainment that goes on for days, with detectives now investigating what exactly happens in those parties.

This follows a recent disappearance of 7 girls from Komarocks and Kamulu areas in Nairobi.

The girls were traced on Friday, and reunited with their families even as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensify an investigation.

According to the DCI’s Child Protection Unit, the 7 teenagers were lured out of their homes through a social media account named Carty-gang-ent.

“While being interrogated by detectives attached to DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the young girls revealed how they were lured from their home and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi,” the DCI said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The cartel, the DCI said, has been using internationally-registered mobile telephone numbers, that operate from Nairobi.

The DCI said they will crack down on individuals taking advantage of the prevailing situation occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that forced Kenya to close schools in March, renderinbg millions of school children idle at home. The schools are now set to re-open in January 2021.

Police believe the cartel has been luring the girls for a child and sex trafficking syndicate that also involve foreigners.