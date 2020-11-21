Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

DCI probing carty-gang online cartel over disappearance of young girls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Detectives have now linked the mysterious disappearances of teenage girls from their homes to an online cartel, that mainly targets high school students.

They are promised classy entertainment that goes on for days, with detectives now investigating what exactly happens in those parties.

This follows a recent disappearance of 7 girls from Komarocks and Kamulu areas in Nairobi.

The girls were traced on Friday, and reunited with their families even as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensify an investigation.

According to the DCI’s Child Protection Unit, the 7 teenagers were lured out of their homes through a social media account named Carty-gang-ent.

“While being interrogated by detectives attached to DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the young girls revealed how they were lured from their home and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi,” the DCI said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The cartel, the DCI said, has been using internationally-registered mobile telephone numbers, that operate from Nairobi.

The DCI said they will crack down on individuals taking advantage of the prevailing situation occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that forced Kenya to close schools in March, renderinbg millions of school children idle at home. The schools are now set to re-open in January 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police believe the cartel has been luring the girls for a child and sex trafficking syndicate that also involve foreigners.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Old civil servants must quit govt from January 2021: PSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- There will be no extension of service for public officers retiring upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60...

12 mins ago

Capital Health

Top Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Kenya has lost yet another top doctor to COVID-19, a worrying trend that continues to send shock waves among...

29 mins ago

World

Huge crowd gathers for Pakistani firebrand cleric’s funeral

Lahore, Pakistan, Nov 21 – Massive crowds of maskless mourners gathered in Lahore on Saturday for the funeral of hardline Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain...

39 mins ago

US Elections (2020)

US extends Iraq sanctions waiver until before Biden inauguration

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 21 – Washington has granted Iraq a shortened 45-day sanctions waiver to import Iranian gas that will expire days before US President...

1 hour ago

World

Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet negotiators from the Afghan government and Taliban on...

2 hours ago

World

Guatemalan VP urges president to resign with him

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 21 – Guatemala’s vice president on Friday said he had asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign with him “for the...

3 hours ago

Africa

Three years after Mugabe’s ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov 21 – Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe stepped down on November 21, 2017, bringing an end to nearly four decades of...

4 hours ago

Headlines

How 7 girls were lured after meeting online, then disappeared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Detectives have established that an Instagram page acted as a first meeting point for 7 teenage girls who had...

5 hours ago