DCI intensify anti-narcotics watch as drug trade linked to terror financing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been linked to the funding of terrorists organizations.

Terrorists groups are said to have shifted to narcotics trade to raise funds as traditional revenue streams take a hit from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million.

“The Isiolo-Moyale route has become a major transportation route but our hawked eye agencies have put in place stringent measures that have led to interception of bhang worth millions of shilling in the last one month,” DCI said on Saturday.

Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Unit Janet Shako said the proceeds of the narcotics are being used to finance terrorism activities, saying detectives will not relent on the ongoing war, until the trend is reversed.

She was speaking at the DCI headquarters, where two trucks found with tonnes of Marijuana concealed in modified compartments, was displayed to journalists. On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million. The Marijuana consignment was concealed in modified compartments/CFM – Moses Muoki



Police arrested five suspects among them a woman believed to be the owner of the consignment, that had been sneaked in from Ethiopia through Moyale, destined for Nairobi.

To conceal the drugs, Shako noted the criminals have been using various tricks like use of water bowsers, fuel tankers , stuffing of drugs in fuel tanks, dashboards, spare wheels and most recently creating of additional compartments under buses, lorries.

The change of the mode of operation is as a result of the continued campaign against terrorism in Somalia, which has Al-Shabaab’s main source of income disrupted or stopped, such as piracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And with the coronavirus pandemic, other means of their income have equally collapsed and terrorists like other law-abiding people are feeling the heat.

In the last few weeks, a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have nabbed tonnes of narcotics being sneak to the country.

DCI detectives also impounded on a 165 kilogrammes of Marijuana with a street value of Sh5 million.