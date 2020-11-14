Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million. The Marijuana consignment was concealed in modified compartments/CFM – Moses Muoki

County News

DCI intensifies anti-narcotics watch as drug trade linked to terror financing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been linked to the funding of terrorists organizations.

Terrorists groups are said to have shifted to narcotics trade to raise funds as traditional revenue streams take a hit from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million.

“The Isiolo-Moyale route has become a major transportation route but our hawked eye agencies have put in place stringent measures that have led to interception of bhang worth millions of shilling in the last one month,” DCI said on Saturday.  

Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Unit Janet Shako said the proceeds of the narcotics are being used to finance terrorism activities, saying detectives will not relent on the ongoing war, until the trend is reversed.

She was speaking at the DCI headquarters, where two trucks found with tonnes of Marijuana concealed in modified compartments, was displayed to journalists.

  • On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million. The Marijuana consignment was concealed in modified compartments/CFM – Moses Muoki

Police arrested five suspects among them a woman believed to be the owner of the consignment, that had been sneaked in from Ethiopia through Moyale, destined for Nairobi.

To conceal the drugs, Shako noted the criminals have been using various tricks like use of water bowsers, fuel tankers , stuffing of drugs in fuel tanks, dashboards, spare wheels and most recently creating of additional compartments under buses, lorries.

The change of the mode of operation is as a result of the continued campaign against terrorism in Somalia, which has Al-Shabaab’s main source of income disrupted or stopped, such as piracy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And with the coronavirus pandemic, other means of their income have equally collapsed and terrorists like other law-abiding people are feeling the heat.

In the last few weeks, a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have nabbed tonnes of narcotics being sneak to the country.

DCI detectives also impounded on a 165 kilogrammes of Marijuana with a street value of Sh5 million.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Hamdayit, Sudan, Nov 14 – Two decades since Burhan Yussef left the Um Raquba camp where he had sought refuge from devastating famine in his...

11 mins ago

World

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was...

35 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia says Tigray forces fired into neighbouring region

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 14 – Ethiopia said Saturday that forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region had fired into...

39 mins ago

Capital Health

4 doctors among 21 virus-related fatalities as weekly death toll exceeds 100

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Twenty-one people succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday raising the country’s death toll to 1, 249. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha says unmoved by PSC’s decision to transfer HR mandate to Kipsang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

KMPDU convenes advisory council as 4 more doctors succumb to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Four doctors succumbed to coronavirus within 24 hours lapsing Saturday raising concerns over the safety of the medics on...

7 hours ago

business

Fuel prices drop by Sh1.9 average in EPRA’s November review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Fuel prices have been revised downwards in the latest review by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) effective...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

New York fights virus resurgence as Trump touts vaccine breakthrough

New York, United States, Nov 13 – New York battled to fend off a second wave of coronavirus infections with new restrictions on bars...

10 hours ago