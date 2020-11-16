DCI anti-narcotics team impounds 3,050 grams of suspected heroin at JKIA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized over 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin



The DCI said the haul was discovered on foreign traveller identified as Ordijhe Mike who was to travel to Italy.

The agency says the suspect is in lawful custody as further analysis of the substance is ongoing.

Meanwhile, DCIs’ anti-narcotics unit Saturday said it had heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been linked to the funding of terrorists organizations.

Terrorists groups are said to have shifted to narcotics trade to raise funds as traditional revenue streams take a hit from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million.

Police arrested five suspects among them a woman believed to be the owner of the consignment, that had been sneaked in from Ethiopia through Moyale, destined for Nairobi.

Deputy Director Anti-Narcotics Unit Janet Shako said the proceeds of the narcotics are being used to finance terrorism activities, saying detectives will not relent on the ongoing war, until the trend is reversed.

In the last few weeks, a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have nabbed tonnes of narcotics being sneaked to the country.

DCI detectives also impounded on a 165 kilogrammes of Marijuana with a street value of Sh5 million.