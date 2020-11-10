Dark day for Kenya as 24 succumb to COVID-19, the highest single-day fatality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Kenya recorded 24 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest single-day toll since March when the virus was confirmed in the country.

“Sadly, 24 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,154,” said Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe in his daily update that also announced 1,344 new cases.

Kagwe said infections in the country had risen to 64,588.

Tuesday’s new cases were detected from 7,162, he said.

The highest number of cases were confirmed in the capital Nairobi at 322 followed by Kiambu which recorded 221 and Mombasa with 133. The other cases were distributed in counties across the country.

Kagwe said 436 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 297 from the home based care program and 139 discharged from hospitals across the country.

Kenya imposed enhanced COVID-19 containment measures in early November to stem the rising number of infections, but President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed optimism of better days ahead, and even ordered schools to be re-opened in January 2021.

Among the new measures is the revision of the night curfew to start at 10pm and closure of bars and restaurants at 9pm.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered police officers to enforce the orders, in what has sparked outrage after patrons were beaten up during a security operation in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Globally, the infections have topped 50 million with 1.25 deaths even as a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was declared 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

Protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings.

“The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most,” Bourla added.

Across much of the globe, Covid-19 infections rates are soaring to record highs, with hospital intensive care units filling up and death tolls mounting as well.

Based on supply projections, the companies said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.