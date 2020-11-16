CS Magoha declares full-scale school reopening on January 4

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Monday announced the full reopening of schools for all learners on January 4, following a coronavirus triggered shutdown in March.



Speaking after meeting education stakeholders, Prof. Magoha said the reopening date will apply to PP1 and 2; Grade 1, 2 and 3; Class 5, 6 and 7; and Form 1, 2 and 3 learners.

Pre-Primary 1 and 2; Grade 1, 2 and 3; Class 5, 6 and 7; and Form 1, 2 and 3 learners will start their Term 2 on 4th January, 2021 and end on 19th March 2021 together with the Grade 4 and candidate classes (Class 8 and Form 4), he said.

All other learners will thereafter, except Class 8 and Form 4 candidates due for Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) assessments, will proceed for a 7-week holiday to allow for KCPE and KCSE examinations administration and marking.

“Grade 4 and incoming Form 1 (Class 8 graduates) learners will stay at home as other learners complete their Term 3,” a statement issued by the education ministry further indicated.

Magoha said 4-year-olds due to join pre-primary will do so in July. Grade 4 learners will also transition to Grade 5 in July.



The full-scale reopening of schools in January follows a presidential directive issued during the State of the Nation Address on November 12 when President Uhuru Kenyatta instructed Magoha to review the 2021 academic calendar within two weeks.

“I wish to assure the country that the Government is determined to ensure a safe reopening and learning of our schools. In doing so, we are drawing important lessons from the partial reopening that has taken place since October,” Magoha said.

“We are confident that we will remain on the right trajectory to finding the winning formula that will ensure our learning institutions are safe for our learners and teachers,” he stated.

Class 8 and Form 4 students reported back to school on October 12 in preparation for KNEC assessments in March.



