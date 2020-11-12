CS Kagwe says apparent anti-vaccine remarks taken out of context

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday sought to clarify remarks that appeared to cast doubt on the recent news of the development of a COVID-19 vaccine saying his remarks during a meeting with senators were taken out of context.

When he appeared before the Senate Health Committee on Wednesday, CS Kagwe expressed his reservations on a vaccine jointly developed by a New York-based pharmaceutical Pfizer and BioNTech noting that he is yet to understand how it works.

His reaction quickly sparked fury from a section of Kenyans who wondered why he was not appreciative of the development that could signal an end to the COVID-19 misery that has subjected Kenyans and people around the globe to untold suffering.

CS Kagwe immediately dispatched a statement clarifying his position noting that the government cannot commit taxpayer’s money to pre-order a vaccine which is yet to undergo the requisite global and local regulatory evaluations.

“As a Ministry, we are cognizant of the fact that there are several vaccine candidates already at the advanced clinical trial Stage 3. We are engaging and monitoring them with a view of protecting Kenyan lives and availing the safest options at the soonest appropriate time,” he said on Wednesday.

He instead urged for patience as Kenya waits for scientifically approved vaccines.

“We should instead wait for globally and scientifically approved and acceptable vaccines. We are on the side of caution,” he said.

While insisting that the Ministry of Health was taking the issue of vaccination and immunization seriously, CS Kagwe maintained that he would not compromise Kenyan lives by rushing to use any vaccine that has not been tested and proven.

“We are part of the Global Umbrella facility for the COVID vaccines, through a collaboration with Gavi and will continue to engage through this platform until such a time that an effective vaccine is discovered and approved by the global and local regulators for roll out,” he said.

The American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said that their vaccine candidate has been 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in ongoing Phase III trials.

One of dozens in development, it is based on innovative technology that has never been approved for use before.

While its apparent efficacy sparked intense excitement, with only partial data so far released, it has not been established how long it will last, whether it will protect the most vulnerable and how it could be distributed across the world.

Pfizer and BioNTech are basing their announcement on interim results from the last step in their clinical trial before making an application for approval.

The two firms confirmed 94 COVID-19 cases at the third stage in the trial, which has enrolled 43,538 people.