She spoke on Monday, when she spent the day at The Athena-the forum for mentorship of women in the Ministry of Defence.

Kenya

CS Juma roots for mentorship of women in the security sector

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has urged women in the security sector, particularly those in leadership, to mentor others below them.

Juma those leadership positions had shown remarkable progress, which is proof that they are capable.

She spoke on Monday, when she spent the day at The Athena-the forum for mentorship of women in the Ministry of Defence. 

“The forum is part of MoD’s implementation of our national plan of the UNSC Res. 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to grow women leadership,” she said.

The Athena Forum – named after the Greek goddess of War and Wisdom, brings together senior uniformed and non-uniformed women in the MOD, to deepen their leadership and governance skills.

“I thank Mary M’mukindia, Maggie Kigochi and Mary Mulili for facilitating the days session which focused on leadership and governance, personal development and effecting change,” she said.

Others present at the event was Maj General Fatma Ahmed who led the planning of the event.

