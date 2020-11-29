COVID-19 on the decline in Kenya after weeks of high infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – COVID-19 deaths and infections have slowed down after weeks of increased cases.
For three consecutive days, Kenya recorded low deaths and infections raising hope of an improved health sitution that has threatened the country’s economy and forced schools to close since March until January 2021.
On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 711 new COVID-19 cases were reported raising the country’s caseload to 83, 316.
Kagwe said the new infections were confirmed from 6, 672 samples which were tested since Saturday.
Seven more patients also succumbed to the virus raising the country’s fatalities to 1, 452-according to latest statistics from the ministry.
Kenya has so far conducted 885, 933 tests since March when the first virus case was confirmed in the country.