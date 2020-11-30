Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/MOH

COVID-19 Infections On The Decline In Kenya In 2 Consecutive Days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- While the threat of COVID-19 infections remain high, Kenya continued to record relatively fewer cases, after weeks of a sustained surge.

On Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the Ministry had recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,038 tested across the country since Sunday.

This raised the country’s caseload to 83,618 since the pandemic struck the country in March.

Meanwhile, 369 patients recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 55,344.

Of the recoveries, 287 were from the home-based care program while 82 others were discharged from various hospitals.

The disease further claimed 17 lives, raising cumulative fatalities to 1, 469.

