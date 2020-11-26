Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /MOH.

World

COVID-19 fatalities on the decline in Kenya as 780 new cases detected

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 26 – COVID-19 fatalities have declined in Kenya in recent days, after weeks of over 20 daily deaths.

On Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10 patients had succumbed to the virus, a sustained low since last week.

The new deaths raised fatalities in the country to 1, 427 even as 780 new cases were detected from 6,158 samples tested since Wednesday.

Kagwe said COVID-19 cases had risen to 80,102 since March.

“754 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 460 are males and 320 are females. The youngest is a one year old child, while the oldest is aged 94,” he said.

Nairobi County produced a majority of the new infections after posting 273 cases followed by Kiambu which had 93 cases.

The were 1,232 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide by Thursday, while 7, 295 were on home-based isolation and care.

“57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 20 are on supplemental oxygen,” Kagwe said.

