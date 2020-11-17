Court halts planned NDC by Wamunyinyi-led FORD Kenya faction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The High Court has barred Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi from convening a FORD Kenya National Delegates Congress (NDC) on Saturday.

The court in a decision issued on Monday also directed the respondents and interested parties to file submissions within seven days, before the mention date on November 25, 2020.



This is after the party’s demoted Secretary General David Eseli Simiyu said in a notice published on October 31 the Party will hold the NDC on November 21 at the Bomas of Kenya, Main Auditorium.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application and in order to ensure full and due compliance with orders of this honorable court given on 15th June, 2020, its hereby ordered that the Notice issued by Eseli Simiyu as published on 31, 2020 in the Daily Newspaper or any other media and the date convening the National Delegates Congress of the FORD-Kenya for 21 November, 2020 or any other date be and is hereby stayed,” directed the court.



The party’s National Executive Council in May resolved to remove Senator Moses Wetangula as Party Leader and replaced him with Wamunyinyi on an interim basis in changes contested by a section of the party’s leadership.



Wetangula’s faction is fighting tooth and nail to wrestle control of the party which had been taken over by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and his Kanduyi counterpart who was named the party leader.



The Court of Appeal is yet to determine an appeal filed by Eseli and Wamunyinyi challenging a High Court decision on June 25 under which conservatory orders were staying the Gazette Notice effecting leadership changes.