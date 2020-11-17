Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kandayi Member of National Assembly Wafula Wamunyinyi/Handout

Headlines

Court halts planned NDC by Wamunyinyi-led FORD Kenya faction

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The High Court has barred Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi from convening a FORD Kenya National Delegates Congress (NDC) on Saturday.

The court in a decision issued on Monday also directed the respondents and interested parties to file submissions within seven days, before the mention date on November 25, 2020.

This is after the party’s demoted Secretary General David Eseli Simiyu said in a notice published on October 31 the Party will hold the NDC on November 21 at the Bomas of Kenya, Main Auditorium.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application and in order to ensure full and due compliance with orders of this honorable court given on 15th June, 2020, its hereby ordered that the Notice issued by Eseli Simiyu as published on 31, 2020 in the Daily Newspaper or any other media and the date convening the National Delegates Congress of the FORD-Kenya for 21 November, 2020 or any other date be and is hereby stayed,” directed the court.

The party’s National Executive Council in May resolved to remove Senator Moses Wetangula as Party Leader and replaced him with Wamunyinyi on an interim basis in changes contested by a section of the party’s leadership.

Wetangula’s faction is fighting tooth and nail to wrestle control of the party which had been taken over by Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu and his Kanduyi counterpart who was named the party leader.

The Court of Appeal is yet to determine an appeal filed by Eseli and Wamunyinyi challenging a High Court decision on June 25 under which conservatory orders were staying the Gazette Notice effecting leadership changes.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Asian, European markets lifted by fresh vaccine hope

Hong Kong, China, Nov 17 – Most Asian and European markets rose Tuesday as hopes the world could begin to return to normal were...

1 hour ago

World

Hurricane Iota weakens after landfall in Nicaragua

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 15 – Hurricane Iota was barreling towards Honduras on Tuesday, weakened in strength but still threatening to deliver more drenching rains...

2 hours ago

County News

Last known white giraffe fitted with GPS tracker at Ishaqbini Conservancy

IJARA, Kenya, Nov 17 – The world’s only known white giraffe has been fitted with a GPS tracking device at Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy...

3 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto says constricted BBI agenda to escalate divisions ahead of 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the country is headed to a lose-lose outcome from the Building Bridges Initiative...

4 hours ago

World

Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive,’ Fauci tells AFP

Washington, United States, Nov 17 – The United States’ top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early trial results from Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine as...

4 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Hungary’s ‘Trump before Trump’ PM Orban faces US reset

Budapest, Hungary, Nov 17 – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is bracing for tougher treatment from a Joe Biden-led administration in Washington after his...

4 hours ago

World

UN General Assembly president assails Security Council

United Nations, United States, Nov 16 – UN General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir on Monday criticized the Security Council, saying it was failing to...

4 hours ago

World

Peru Congress chooses new president in bid to resolve crisis

Lima, Peru, Nov 15 – Peru’s Congress on Monday chose a 76-year-old former World Bank official as the South American country’s new president —...

7 hours ago