Court halts MP Murunga’s burial after woman demanded DNA on ‘his 2 children’

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – A court in Nairobi has stopped the burial of Matungu Member of Parliament, the late Justus Murunga after a woman moved to court claiming she had 2 children with him.

The court has now ordered the suspension of his burial plans until a case filed by the woman in which she is demanding a DNA test on the children is heard and determined.

Agnes Wangui Wamburi filed the case on Wednesday through lawyer Danstan Omari, claiming that Murunga is the father of her two children.

Wangui argues, in court documents, that they had been excluded from funeral arrangements and are now apprehensive that they may be left out in getting a share of the late legislator.

Murunga died last week, in what reports attributed to COVID-19 complications.

Wangui further wants to be recognized alongside her two children so as to be allowed to attend the funeral and church services as part of the family.

The application was filed on Wednesday under a certificate of urgency.