Court allows MP Murunga’s burial to proceed, dismissing plea by his alleged lover

NAIROBI, Kenya nov 27 – The court has now lifted an earlier order that blocked the burial of Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga following an application by a woman who claims to have two children with him.

The orders were set aside on Wednesday by presiding Magistrate Agnes Makau following an application by Murunga’s widow Christabel through lawyer Patrick Lutta on grounds that she was not aware of the existence of the second co-wife.

The court while discharging the order directed that Agnes Wangui presents her two children at Lee funeral Home for DNA tests to be conducted before burial takes place.

The court also ordered that she be allowed to attend the funeral with her children.

In the application, the widow told the family had already set burial arrangement scheduled for 27 and 28 November which should be allowed to proceed without delay.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Wangui argues, in court documents, that they had been excluded from funeral arrangements and are now apprehensive that they may be left out in getting a share of the late legislator.

Murunga died last week, in what reports attributed to COVID-19 complications.