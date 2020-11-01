Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The country’s case fatality rate steadied below 2 per cent with 996 fatalities recorded since April standing at 18.3 per cent. A total of 55,192 COVID-19 cases have been registered since March/MoH/File

Capital Health

Coronavirus positivity rate hits 18.3 per cent as death toll nears 1,000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 1,395 COVID-19 infections picked from 7,635 samples screened within 24 hours marking an 18.3 per cent positivity rate, the highest recorded in recent days.

The country’s case fatality rate steadied below 2 per cent with 996 fatalities recorded since April standing at 18.3 per cent. A total of 55,192 COVID-19 cases have been registered since March.

The death toll neared the 1000-mark after fifteen more virus-related fatalities were reported within 24 hours.

The health ministry also reported 1,087 recoveries raising the number of COVID-19 case cleared since the outbreak was confirmed in the country to 36,963.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

England to lock down again as virus surges in Europe

London, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England, which will join several...

7 mins ago

World

Georgia ruling party, opposition both claim election win

Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 31 – Georgia’s ruling party and a grouping of opposition forces both claimed victory in parliamentary elections on Saturday after rival...

12 hours ago

Capital Health

Greek PM declares partial coronavirus lockdown

Athens, Greece, Oct 31 – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday declared a one-month partial coronavirus lockdown, shutting restaurants and other leisure activities...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta vows stern action against UHC fund embezzlers

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says anyone who will try to defraud National Health Insurance Fund will be dealt with accordingly....

19 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto accuses hardliners of seeking contested BBI referendum to siphon public funds

NYERI, Kenya Oct 31 – Deputy president William Ruto has accused some political operatives in the county of seeking a referendum on the Building...

19 hours ago

World

Tanzania’s opposition calls mass protests against contested polls

Stone Town, Tanzania, Oct 28 – Tanzania’s opposition on Saturday called on supporters to take to the streets to protest President John Magufuli’s landslide...

19 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta congratulates Tanzania’s John Magufuli on his re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 —President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of congratulations to his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli on Saturday following his re-election...

21 hours ago

business

KRA seeks regularization of 5 tax laws nullified by court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking regularization of five tax administration laws nullified by the High Court over...

22 hours ago