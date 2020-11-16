City Hall vows to starve ‘illegal’ NMS of funding as Sonko-Badi clash escalates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Crucial services in Nairobi City County could soon be paralyzed after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed not to release funds to finance the operations of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Sonko said he will not bow to intimidation, impeachment threats and even jail threats, to release funds to an ‘illegal’ entity.

“The dark days are over. We will not allow anybody to breach the law personally going forward i will not allow any intimidation from any one,” stated Sonko.

NMS, a national government agency under the Executive Office of the President, has in recent days accused the Governor of frustrating the implementation of the four services surrendered to the national government, by constantly placing hurdles in every step.

Sonko and Major General Mohammed Badi who heads the NMS have been engaged in a supremacy war over finances with the Governor vetoing County Assembly budget resolutions awarding NMS funds for health and other transferred functions.

In a testimony filed at the committee chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Micheal Mbito, NMS Director for Health Services Dr Josephine Mbae said the monies meant to benefit level two and three hospitals are still held by the county and the signatories to the account have not been changed to officers of NMS mandated to execute the health function.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Monday to respond to the allegations, a frustrated Sonko told the Senators that NMS is unconstitutional .

Governor Sonko and Director-General of the NMS Major General Badi have been at loggerheads with the latter claiming City Hall had refused to surrender Sh127 million held in a Special Purpose Account at the Central Bank.