Churches Council calls for national dialogue on BBI law review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called for a national dialogue to ensure that Kenyans’ concerns on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report are taken into account before a referendum is held.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, council leaders led by Secretary General Canon Chris Kinyanjui said they appreciate some of the recommendations made such as the proposed increment of the County Revenue Allocation from 15 per cent to 35 per cent and establishment of a Prime Minister’s position with two deputies.

“The Executive Committee calls to mind that the primary trigger for conflicts and violence has been elections, owing to systematic and structural weaknesses in the electoral process. In our analysis, we appreciate various recommendations in the BBI including establishment of the office of the leader of opposition,” Kinyanjui said.

He urged all Kenyans to read and understand the report and air their views as well as suggest amendments that they would want made.

“A comprehensive civic education be undertaken to ensure all Kenyans are made aware of the contents and make informed choices,’’ Kinyanjui suggested.

However, the religious leaders pointed out that the BBI has not given provisions on how women issues will be addressed adding that removal of the Women Representative seat from the National Assembly will deny women a chance to be appointed as Cabinet Ministers who under the proposed changes will be picked from the House’s membership.

“It is for this reason that the Dialogue Reference Group of which the NCCK is a member, has consistently urged for various measures to inclusion,” Kinyajui said.

On Judiciary and National Police Service, the leaders want the institutions left to operate independently without the establishment of the Ombudsman and a council respectively, both chaired by an executive appointee.

The BBI report was launched on Monday, October 26, at the Bomas of Kenya with its proposals sparking a debate across the country on the need for consensus.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have called for a consensus building that will eventually lead to a non-contested referendum, a proposal backed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Some leaders including women leaders and the County Assemblies Forum have threatened to to reject the BBI Bill if their amendments are not taken on board.

CAF, a forum that brings together Ward Representatives from across the country want to be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga to afford them a chance to make recommendations on the report that will tabled in the assemblies before a referendum is held.

CAF argues that Members of Parliament were addressed to their satisfaction during last week’s retreat in Naivasha.

The Chairman of the forum, Ndegwa Wahome, said County Assemblies will play a critical role in the Constitution Amendment Bill, because the Bill cannot proceed to a Referendum without approval from at least 24 County Assemblies.

“As the County Assemblies Forum, representing over 2,287 of our members we are looking forward to the earliest meeting with the President and the former Prime Minister so that we are able to sit and make clear our position on some of these issues, and the assemblies of this country will make a decision that’s in the best interest of Wanjiku and ensure the security of devolution,” he said.