China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum Held In Nairobi, Coinciding With FOCAC’s 20th Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya nov 17 – The High-Level China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum 2020 was held in Nairobi on Tuesday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The forum was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), and brought together speakers from across Africa and China.

It was officiated by the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Zhou Pingjian and Maureen Mbaka, the Cabinet Administrative Secretary at the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications in the Ministry of Innovation and Youth Affairs who was represented by Gwaro Ogari, the Director in charge of Government Advertising Agency.

Other top officials present was the Chairman of the Media Council of Kenya Maina Muiruri, CEO David Omwoyo, the Executive Secretary of All China Journalists Association Tian Yuhong, the Chairman of ACBF Executive Board Erastus Mwencha among others.

“FOCAC has established itself as a pacesetter for international cooperation with Africa a champion of multilateralism and a fine example of mutually beneficial cooperation,” said Dr. Zhou, the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, “it has come a long way for good reasons.”

He said “FOCAC has grown into an important and dynamic platform for China and Africa”.

His speech focussed on Industrial Revolution.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by digital technologies has ushered in a new era for both China and Africa,” the ambassador said, and underscored the “Huge potential of digital innovations emerging across the continent.”

The Chairman of the Media Council of Kenya Maina Muiruri called for zero-rating of taxes on digital tools used by the media as well as enhanced media information and digital literacy programmes.

He hailed China for the partnering with the Media Council in hosting the event which, he said, “comes at no better time, as it provides the opportunity to look at how media, is remodeling its viability plans in the face of challenges in revenue streams, safety of staff and coping in the COVID-19 era.”

Tom Mshindi, a veteran Kenyan editor who is now an independent Media Consultant cited Fake News as the main challenge across the world, and stressed on the need for verification at all times.

“Fake news is a serious problem being seen from a spectrum of news. We cannot avoid this because it is deliberately done. We can avoid it by elevating the journalists to be able to verify using technology,” he said.

The President of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Churchil Otieno said “We are living in interesting times that define the media we are in today.”

He reminded the media of its duty to define the world.

“One of the major issues to consider and acknowledge is to fight for the truth. Even as we consider what digital technology has done to our media and society, it has made the world a global village and our timelines are not the same.”

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo said there was need for stakeholder partnership in exploring opportunities available in the digital space”.

He urged journalists to always stick to the truth citing the challenges brought about by technology. “Fake news especially with the rise of citizen journalism is becoming dangerous. Journalists in their practice must stick to the truth.”

Exekiel Mutua, the Executive Director of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) called for balanced reporting on China issues locally.

“How the media reports Chinese issues has to be centered around how its is impacting development in Africa. This will enable the media to find meaning in shaping the conversations in an accurate and meaningful manner.”

The forum brought together top media executives from across Africa and China, industry stakeholders and government officials from the Ministry of Information Communications and Technology (ICT) who took time to assess the strides made by the media towards building a knowledge society in Africa and China.

The forum themed “China-Africa Media Cooperation in the Digital Era” was aimed at promoting China-Africa cooperation in the media sector by providing an opportunity for experience sharing, exploring models for long-term cooperation, providing technical support and capacity building in digitization of electronic media.

Professor. Zhang Yanqiu, a Deputy Dean at the Institute for a Community with a Shared Future at Communication University of China said there was need for the media to always live by its traditional role of disseminating news.

“It’s important to revisit the fundamental roles of journalism and find new approaches for constructive journalism,” said Zhang who dialed in from Beijing.

She told the forum that China had adopted convergence of the media to ensure that information being circulated by the media is factual and regulated.

Also joining the High-Level forum online from China was Prof. Zhou Qingan who spoke extensively about the truth in news dissemination, regardless of the medium used.

“A journalist who uses social media to share stories should be able to use all the tools to share stories which based on truth,” he said at a session moderated by Capital FM’s Editorial Director Bernard Momanyi.

Harry Misiko of the Nation Media Group emphasised on the need for convergence in newsrooms, and urged Editors to always work in synergy across all platforms.

“A media station that has electronic and print platforms should always work together even when they have an exclusive story,” he said.

Susan Karago, a journalist and Communications lecturer called on journalism training institutions to improve on the quality of the courses offered to equip journalists with the required skills for the job market.

“There has been challenges especially on training where students miss some of the basic tools for journalism such as cameras. Training institution should be able to train journalists who are all rounded and can work for any media,” she said.

“The forum is very important because it provided stakeholders with an opportunity to assess how the industry is repositioning itself in the converged newsgathering and production environment and how they can leverage of new normal to create the much-needed knowledge economy,” Bwire said, and pledged that the council will help set up more partnerships with China, including scholarship opportunities for journalists.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) whose summit takes place every 3 year and Johannesburg hosted the Summit in Africa in 2015 and Beijing in 2018.

Under FOCAC action plan, the forum held on Tuesday was aimed at promoting China-Africa cooperation in the field of media, including setting up a China-Africa media network, explore models for long-term cooperation, provide technical support and capacity building especially for the digitization of radio and TV.

FOCAC also mandated China to hold training and capacity building seminars for African countries’ media officials and journalists, provide technical support and personnel training for the digitization of radio and TV and the development of the industry in Africa and explore models for long-term cooperation, continue to participate in film and TV festivals and exhibitions held by the other side, and encourage joint production of documentaries, films and TV programs.

The forum will also focus on the impact of digitization on journalistic practice and regulatory issues in the media industry and how this has been navigated to improve media contribution in national development and improving professionalism in content creation.

Government records show that Kenya has close to 200 radio stations, 92 Television stations, 100 print and online publications.

The country has a very high internet and mobile phone penetration that are very ideal for digital media.

Top media executives are expected to outline insightful presentations and panel sessions covering the impact of technology on media practice, shift in production and distribution of content in the digital era, professional ethics among others.