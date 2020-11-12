Catholic Bishops caution against imperial presidency under BBI law review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Catholic Bishops on Thursday called for a further examination of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report particularly four controversial areas touching on the executive, parliament, elections and the independence of police.

In a statement issued to newsrooms following a consultative forum in Subukia, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) cautioned against the reintroduction of an imperial presidency by giving the President sweeping powers including appointing the Prime Minister and his two deputies.

They caution that such a constitutional amendment will not solve the ‘winner-takes all’ problem, a key challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said they wanted to address at the inception of the BBI framework in 2018.

“To give the President the power to appoint a Prime Minister and two Deputies risks consolidating more power around the president thereby creating an imperial presidency,” the Bishops said.

The Bishops led by KCCB Chairperson Most Reverend Phillip Anyolo also cautioned against the proposed Kenya Police Council chaired by a Cabinet Secretary saying such a review would compromise the independence of the police.

Further, they cautioned against the proposal to have political parties appoint members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, terming it as a dangerous move.

“This proposal will turn IEBC into a political outfit with partisan interests. The question will arise on how fair the elections will be,” KCCB stated.

KCCB also expressed reservations on the BBI proposal seeking to expand the Senate to 94 members from the current 67, and the National Assembly to 363 from the current 349 saying it “will be a huge burden to the tax payers of this country who are reeling with a huge wage bill supporting the present numbers of legislators.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is no reason why we should have such a large number of legislators. We do not want more government, but better government.”

The men of cloth called on all Kenyans to read the document, saying every person should be given a chance to air out their views on the document launched in mid-last month.

“By its very nature, the report is a product of the handshake which was born out of dialogue and consultation. It is therefore of utmost importance that this process moves on the path of dialogue and consensus building rather than position taking,” Most Reverend Anyolo said.

“Listening to what many Kenyans are saying across the country, there is urgent need to give them opportunity for a review of the report with regard to some of the issues raised therein, namely, the expanded executive, the increased number of national assembly representation, the reconstitution of IEBC, the creation of the Kenya Police Council , replacing the IPOA, Women representation, the Independence of the Judiciary, persons living with disability and so on.”

With the country’s economy on its knees owing to adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bishop said the country has limited resources which must be utilized to respond to pandemic and related health emergency as well as a resulting economic meltdown.

“Can the country afford to spend its very limited resources in a referendum where there is a struggle in the education and health sectors to provide for urgently needed support due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic?” the Bishops’ Conference posed.