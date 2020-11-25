Connect with us

Francis Mureithi in the dock at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with Sh300 million fraud on November 25, 2020.

Kenya

Businessman and politician Francis Mureithi charged with Sh300mn fraud

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Francis Mureithi, the businessman who vied and lost the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in 2017 has been charged with Sh300 million fraud.

Mureithi, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is accused of obtaining the money from an Eritrean, in the pretext of helping him win military tenders.

He was paraded before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, where he denied five counts of forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to defraud.

According to the prosecution, the accused is said to have received the money from Maile  Menkerios by pretending that he had contacts with the ministry of defense to supply foodstuff.

The offences were committed in November 2016.

Mureithi was granted a bond of Sh 10 million or place a cash bail Sh 5 million and two sureties.

 He was further ordered to deposit his passport in court, with the mention of the case set for December 8, 2020.

