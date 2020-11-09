Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Joe Biden attends a coronavirus briefing on October 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware, with participants in the briefing including two people he later named as co-chairs on his Covid-19 advisory board: Vivek Murthy and Marcella Nunez-Smith

US Elections (2020)

Biden insists masks are not ‘political,’ unveils coronavirus team

Published

Joe Biden attends a coronavirus briefing on October 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware, with participants in the briefing including two people he later named as co-chairs on his Covid-19 advisory board: Vivek Murthy and Marcella Nunez-Smith © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / Drew Angerer

Wilmington, United States, Nov 9 – US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and not consider it a “political statement,” as he named the scientists who will lead his administration’s response to the pandemic.

Mindful of Covid-19’s nationwide surge, the Democrat said that after a divisive election Americans must unite around a “shared goal” of defeating the virus.

“So please, I implore you, wear a mask,” Biden said in Wilmington after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a virtual briefing with his newly named Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board.

“Do it for yourself, do it for your neighbor,” he added. “A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start putting the country together.”

Biden, 77, has routinely worn face coverings over the past several months, while President Donald Trump has largely eschewed them and held open-air rallies where thousands of supporters crowded together, often maskless.

Scientists in Trump’s own administration have warned that Americans must embrace mask-wearing as they face a surging pandemic with colder months ahead.

“We’re still facing a very dark winter,” Biden said. “The bottom line: I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once we’re sworn in on January 20.”

Biden spoke shortly after US company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech said a vaccine they had jointly developed had so far proven 90 percent effective in preventing infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials — news that cheered scientists, politicians and markets.

The president-elect applauded the announcement, but insisted a mask still remains “the most potent weapon” against the virus, and that “today’s news does not change that urgent reality.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His advisory board will be led by three co-chairs: epidemiologist and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner David Kessler, former surgeon general Vivek Murthy, and Yale public health professor Marcella Nunez-Smith, according to a statement from Biden’s transition team.

– ‘Bedrock of science’ –

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 9, 2020.President Donald Trump was still refusing to concede his election loss November 9, 2020, but Democrat Joe Biden plowed ahead anyway with the first meeting of a parallel coronavirus task force, initiating an awkward and potentially volatile transition period. © AFP / Angela Weiss

The board, which Biden says will help lay out a blueprint for action beginning on Day One of his presidency “built on a bedrock of science,” will have 10 members, ranging from immunologists and epidemiologists to biodefense experts and leading public health officials.

Among them is Rick Bright, the virologist who was ousted by the Trump administration in April from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the agency charged with developing a coronavirus vaccine.

A month later he warned Congress that Trump had no “master plan” to fight the pandemic and was unprepared to distribute enough vaccines to immunize millions of Americans.

The panel also includes former Barack Obama administration officials including one of his health care reform architects, Ezekiel Emanuel, and former National Security Council member Luciana Borio.

Covid-19 has left 237,000 Americans dead and is surging across the country, which last week voted out Donald Trump in a nailbiting election.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, new US cases have topped 100,000 every 24 hours for several days running, and have topped 10 million in total — showing no sign of slowing despite Trump’s claim the world’s biggest economy is “rounding the corner.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Kosovo ex-president Thaci denies war crimes

The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 9 – Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci pleaded not guilty to war crimes charges in the 1990s war against Serbia...

1 hour ago

World

‘Watershed’ Covid-19 vaccine proves 90 percent effective

Paris, France, Nov 9 – A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase...

3 hours ago

World

Libyans hold UN-led talks to prepare for elections

Gammarth, Tunisia, Nov 9 – The UN launched talks among Libyans on Monday aimed at creating a unity government and preparing for elections to...

3 hours ago

World

Austria police raid dozens of ‘Islamist-linked’ targets

Vienna, Austria, Nov 9 – Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists and seized millions of euros...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

19 more COVID-19 deaths in Kenya as 756 cases detected

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Nineteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Monday, on the day 756 new infections were confirmed. The Monday...

5 hours ago

World

China’s luxury shoppers call in the tidy teams

Beijing, China, Nov 9 – The discovery of a Burberry jacket she does not recall buying proved to Chen Rui that she was right...

6 hours ago

World

Biden may ‘change course’ on Iran, but obstacles abound

Tehran, Iran, Nov 9 – Joe Biden has promised a change in US policy on Iran, but the president-elect’s room for manoeuvre with the...

6 hours ago

World

France to remember six-year-old wartime resistance hero

Limoges, France, Nov 9 – France this week commemorates the deeds of a boy who died aged just six hailed as the youngest French...

6 hours ago