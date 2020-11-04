Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A police roadblock in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi during the cessation of movement that ended on June 7, 2020. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

Bars to close 9pm, curfew starts 10pm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Bars in Kenya will close at 9pm from November 4 as part of measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The president ordered the curfew which starts at 11pm to start at 10pm until 4am.

President Kenyatta said the decision was taken due to increased infections and deaths which had gone up since August when some of the tough restrictions were lifted.

“The positivity rate has shot up four times from September,” the president said, declaring October as the “most tragic month in our fight against COVID-19.”

He said “we are now staring at a second wave of the pandemic” and urged all Kenyans to strictly follow regulations issued by the Ministry of Health.

He also ordered civil servants aged above 50 years and anyone with compromised immunity to work from home.

“We must take these measures seriously,” he said after chairing a meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta directed all government meetings to be held virtually so as to protect public servants and members of the public visiting their offices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Schools which were closed in March will now re-open in January 2021 but Form Four, Class Eight and Grade 4 Examinations will proceed. Learners for these classes resumed learning in October,

“With respect to examination classes which have resumed classes, they will continue under strict health safety measures,” the president said.

He urged Members of Parliament to utilise Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to provide additional handwashing points, face masks as part of preparations for the schools re-opening in January.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya enforces new measures after surge in COVID-19 deaths and infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya reviewed its COVID-19 measures Wednesday in measures aimed at arresting the surging cases of COVID-19. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

27 mins ago

World

Ethiopia PM orders riposte after ‘attack’ on army camp in restive Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 4 – Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the northern region of Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy...

51 mins ago

BBI

MCAs want to meet Uhuru, Raila over BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The County Assemblies Forum (CAF) is now seeking audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader...

2 hours ago

World

Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

Washington, United States, Nov 3 – The US election was plunged into chaos early Wednesday as President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought...

3 hours ago

business

Ant Group’s shock IPO suspension hammers Alibaba shares

Shanghai, China, Nov 4 – China’s shock, last–minute decision to suspend the record-breaking IPO of fintech giant Ant Group hammered shares of founder Jack...

3 hours ago

business

‘Mom and pop’ investors dismayed by China’s scrapping of Ant IPO

Hong Kong, China, Nov 4 – Hong Kong’s “mom and pop” investors had been looking forward to an instant jackpot via Ant Group’s record-busting...

3 hours ago

World

Flydubai to launch first commercial service to Tel Aviv

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 4 – Dubai budget airline flydubai said Wednesday it will start direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, the...

4 hours ago

Politics

Democratic hopes to flip US Senate dim as red wall holds for now

Washington, United States, Nov 4 – Despite retaining the House of Representatives, the path for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate narrowed...

4 hours ago