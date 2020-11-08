Connect with us

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. Photo/ FILE

Atwoli swallows pride over Trump victory prediction

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-Kenya) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been forced to take back remarks he made in 2019 when he declared that incumbent US President Donald Trump will win a second term.

Atwoli, known for such predictions after declaring that Imran Okoth was to win the Kibra by-election, said Trump is to blame for not recapturing the seat because of the way he mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter.

He was forced to speak out after backlash on social media following the resounding win of Joe Biden on Saturday night.

“I’ve always said that a day in politics is a very long time. When I said Trump is going to win he had all the cards with him…Tables turned on him and these two became his greatest undoing,” Atwoli said of Trump’s loss.

Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto have been castigating him for his wrong prediction on Trump, saying even his declaration that Ruto will not be president in 2022 is wrong.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen led in mocking Atwoli after he broke his silence on the American election by congratulating Biden.

During a TV interview in 2019, the international Trade Unionist claimed that in as much as Trump was not liked by a lot of people, he was going to be re-elected for the second term.

Biden, 77, defeated incumbent Trump Saturday, making him the second former Vice President to win the Oval Office since George H. W. Bush, who won in 1988 after eight years under Ronald Reagan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We salute the American workers for their tireless efforts to restore the lost glory of the US particularly on the global scene. We had missed their government’s support and voice on Climate Change, WHO, etc ￼! God Bless Joe Biden,” Atwoli stated.

