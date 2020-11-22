Connect with us

Capital News
The commuter train from Athi River to Nairobi's Central Business District will start on Monday.

Kenya

Athi River-Nairobi commuter train to start Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- Residents of Athi River will from Monday ride in the newly launched Commuter Railway System from to Nairobi Central Station.

Commuters will pay Sh80 fare from Athi River to Nairobi Station for the 1 hour and about 20 minutes trip to the Central Business District (CBD).

Kenya Railways Authority on Friday has released the train schedule that will depart Athi River daily at 6:00 a.m making its first stop at Mlolongo 6:19 a.m, Imara Daima 6:52 a.m and Makadara 7:06 a.m before reaching the CBD at 7:23 a.m.

In the evening, the train will depart the Nairobi Central Station at 5:50 pm, stopping at Makadara at 6:05 pm, Imara Daima 6:19 pm, Mlolongo 6:52 pm to reach Athi River at 7:13 pm.

Commuters from the CBD will pay Sh50 if they stop at Makadara or Imara Daima, Sh60 at Mlolongo and Sh80 for Athi River destinations.

The city train service was launched last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A Commuter Rail Unit is fully established at Kenya Railways, and is managing Commuter Rail operations within Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The works include rehabilitation of Nairobi Central Station, the Nairobi Locomotive Depot (Loco Shed), as well as the other stations within the four links of the Nairobi Commuter Rail.

Ten existing Stations; Ruiru, Kahawa, Githurai, Mwiki, Dandora, Embakasi, Donholm, Pipeline, Kikuyu and Athi River; have been constructed and Train Ticketing System provided.

Twenty Mini stations have been designed in different areas including Ruiru Line, Kenyatta University, Bridge, Maili Saba, KPCU, Kariobangi South, Mutindwa/Umoja);

Kikuyu Line (Gitaru, Thogoto,) Dagoretti Market, Mutuini, Lenana, Satellite, Olympic East, Mashimoni, Mbagathi Way, Strathmore University);

Embakasi Line (Aviation, Avenue Park – Embakasi, Mukuru).

