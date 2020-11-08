Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
As television networks were declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump went golfing in Sterling, Virginia

US Elections (2020)

As his reelection bid collapses, Trump goes golfing

Published

As television networks were declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump went golfing in Sterling, Virginia © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / Al Drago

Sterling, United States, Nov 7 – What does a president do when teetering on the verge of electoral defeat, with the entire world watching?

If you’re Donald Trump, you go golfing.

The president left the White House Saturday morning as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

Already trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the all-important, state-by-state Electoral College vote tally — the handwriting on the wall was becoming impossible to ignore.

So Trump, who is known for regularly hitting the links, headed across the Potomac River to the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump was there when the major US television networks — first CNN then NBC, CBS, ABC and finally Fox — declared that new results from Pennsylvania had pushed Biden over the top — and into the White House, come January.

He was also there when his office released a defiant statement saying Biden was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia on November 7, 2020 — the day US TV networks declared him the loser in the presidential elections © AFP / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

But Trump seemed determined to project a sense of serene unflappability when he finished his round in the afternoon. (No score was announced.)

Seeing a wedding couple posing for photos outside the clubhouse, the president offered to join them, videos posted on social media show.

Wearing dark gray slacks, a gray jacket and a white “Make America Great Again” basehall hat, he engaged in what seemed to be lighthearted banter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As he stepped away, several people shouted after him: “We love you! We love you!”

Afterward, as thousands of exultant Biden supporters celebrated raucously in front of the White House and elsewhere in the US capital, the Trump motorcade made its way back to the White House.

The president had nothing else on his schedule Saturday.

One perhaps small consolation for the avid golfer: Golf Digest magazine once said Trump should be considered alongside John F. Kennedy as the “best golfing president in history.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

‘God Bless America’: world media react to Biden win

Paris, France, Nov 8 – With headlines such as “God Bless America”, powerful media outlets around the world welcomed the defeat of Donald Trump...

19 mins ago

World

Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump

Wilmington, United States, Nov 7 – Democrat Joe Biden urged unity Saturday and promised “a new day for America” in his first national address...

19 mins ago

World

Congratulations flood in for Biden’s ‘historic’ win

Paris, France, Nov 7 – Congratulations poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington’s allies, particularly in Europe, seeing...

56 mins ago

Headlines

President Kenyatta congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations and best wishes to President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden following his...

1 hour ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden win a loss for Brazil’s ‘Tropical Trump’

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 8 – US President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is a loss for the man known as the “Tropical Trump,” Brazilian...

1 hour ago

US Elections (2020)

Biden vows immediate, science-based action on virus

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 – President-elect Joe Biden vowed Saturday immediate action to contain the United States’ coronavirus crisis, signalling science would dominate...

1 hour ago

World

‘Waiting for this day’: Americans erupt with joy to Biden win

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – From coast to coast, Americans jubilant over Joe Biden’s presidential win on Saturday rushed into the streets, dancing,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

What next for Trump? Golf, Twitter and maybe another run?

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – When networks projected he had lost his bid for reelection to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump was playing...

5 hours ago