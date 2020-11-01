Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Most Rev. Dr. Jackson Nasoore Ole Sapit, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya delivers a sermon during the 50th church anniversary commemoration service/PSCU

Kenya

Archbishop Sapit seeks govt approval to build Ludwig Krapf memorial chapel

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 –The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) is seeking government’s approval to erect a chapel and monument in honour of church missionary John Ludwig Krapf.

Speaking during an anniversary service at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi as the church celebrated 50 years since it became a Province in 1970, ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the establishment of a commemorative chapel will serve as a reminder of the journey of Christianity in the country, Krapf having played a pivotal role in establishing the first mission station in Rabai.

“We want to erect a monument to remind us of the first journey of Ludwig Krapf where he met fishermen who introduced him to the village elders who led him to establish the church,” said Sapit.

Upon approval, Sapit said that the church will partner with the relevant authorities to gather the resources required for the construction of the chapel.

“We will be more than willing to team up with the ministry and join our resources to erect the monument which will remind us of our history because it is important to keep important histories of our beginning,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks to worshippers at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi during a special Sunday service to celebrate 50 years of the Anglican Church of Kenya’s existence as an independent province/PSCU

John Ludwig Krapf, was a German missionary whose work in East Africa is traced back to 1844.

He moved to Rabai where he started established the first church.

Krapf was later joined by Johannes Rebmann, who also served as a missionary under the Church Missionary Society in 1846, when the construction of the very first Christian church in Kenya started in Rabai, and was later completed in 1848.

Other amenities were soon after constructed around the church compound, including a school, a clinic and space for freed slaves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since then, Rabai has been known as the place where Christianity and modern learning in Kenya began over 150 years ago.

The fiftieth anniversary service was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of Anglican leaders in the country, the region and the continent.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

President Kenyatta says behavioral patterns to inform review of virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday appealed for strict adherence to COVID-19 containment measures to forestall the reinstatement of inter-county...

17 mins ago

World

Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Quebec

Montreal, Canada, Nov 1 – Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed...

30 mins ago

Politics

Merkel’s CDU to elect new leader in mid-January

Berlin, Germany, Nov 1 – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party will elect its new leader in mid-January after a planned vote in early...

1 hour ago

Kenya

George Kegoro exits KHRC after five-year stint, Davis Malombe appointed Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Board has appointed Davis Malombe as the interim Executive Director of the Commission following...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Machakos Speaker Florence Mwanangi tests positive for COVID-19

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 1 – Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mwangangi who is under home-based care, said...

2 hours ago

World

Trump, Biden hit key states in final weekend sprint before vote

Reading, United States, Oct 30 – Donald Trump visits five swing states Sunday in a punishing finale to a frantic weekend sprint against challenger...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta joins Archbishop Sapit in celebrations to mark ACK’s 50th anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined the Anglican church community in Kenya in celebrations to mark the fiftieth anniversary...

3 hours ago

World

Glasgow artist launches plastic bag museum

Glasgow, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – Katrina Cobain unwraps a parcel and removes its precious contents, slowly and delicately as if she were handling...

3 hours ago