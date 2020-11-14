Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Abu Muhammad al-Masri was indicted by the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya

World

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Published

Abu Muhammad al-Masri was indicted by the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya © AFP/File / AMR NABIL

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly killed in Iran in August, The New York Times reported Friday.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who was on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists, was shot and killed in Tehran by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at the behest of the United States, intelligence officials confirmed to the Times.

The attack, which took place on August 7 on the anniversary of the Africa bombings, has not been publicly acknowledged by the US, Iran, Israel or Al-Qaeda.

The senior Qaeda leader, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden, the Times said.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists © FBI/AFP / Handout

US federal authorities had offered a $10 million reward for any information leading to his capture.

Abdullah was the “most experienced and capable operational planner not in US or allied custody,” according to a highly classified document provided by the US National Counterterrorism Center in 2008, according to the Times.

The bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 left 224 people dead and more than 5,000 injured.

Abdullah was indicted by a US federal grand jury later that year for his role.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia says Tigray forces fired into neighbouring region

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 14 – Ethiopia said Saturday that forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region had fired into...

24 mins ago

County News

DCI intensify anti-narcotics watch as drug trade linked to terror financing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha says unmoved by PSC’s decision to transfer HR mandate to Kipsang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

KMPDU convenes advisory council as 4 more doctors succumb to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Four doctors succumbed to coronavirus within 24 hours lapsing Saturday raising concerns over the safety of the medics on...

7 hours ago

business

Fuel prices drop by Sh1.9 average in EPRA’s November review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Fuel prices have been revised downwards in the latest review by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) effective...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

New York fights virus resurgence as Trump touts vaccine breakthrough

New York, United States, Nov 13 – New York battled to fend off a second wave of coronavirus infections with new restrictions on bars...

10 hours ago

Africa

UN former envoy ‘very optimistic’ for peace in Libya

Tunis, Tunisia, Nov 14 – The UN’s former envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, says he has higher hopes than ever of seeing an end...

12 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto says unified voices on BBI re-evaluation cannot be ignored

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee to consider recent recommendations issued by...

12 hours ago