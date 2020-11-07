Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Joe Biden has pledged to restore US moral authority in the world

Kenya

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to revive US role

Published

Joe Biden has pledged to restore US moral authority in the world © AFP / JIM WATSON

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to restore US moral authority in the world but after four years of norms-shattering by Donald Trump, he will have his work cut out for him.

After his narrow victory over Trump, the 77-year-old Biden will be the most experienced new president in decades on foreign policy, but he is also facing questions from the left of his Democratic Party on whether his worldview has kept up with the times.

In a speech on foreign policy after he announced his candidacy, Biden denounced Trump for his flirtation both with autocrats abroad and white supremacists at home.

“As president, I will remind the world who we are. The United States of America does not coddle dictators. The United States of America gives hate no safe harbor,” Biden said in New York.

Writing later in Foreign Affairs, Biden said that for the next president, “picking up the pieces will be an enormous task.”

The new president “will have to salvage our reputation, rebuild confidence in our leadership and mobilize our country and our allies to rapidly meet new challenges. There will be no time to lose,” he wrote.

Biden vowed to hold a summit of democracies within a year and promised immediately to step up international cooperation on the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

– Tougher on ‘values’ –

Biden’s election is welcome news for many close US allies, especially in Europe, who have been shellshocked by Trump’s abrasive approach and his enthusiasm for tariffs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Biden is expected to get tougher on some of Trump’s close partners such as Saudi Arabia, which the defeated tycoon courted even after the brutal killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Biden has promised to reassess relations with the kingdom, saying he will make the United States “will be sure the United States “does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil.”

Then US vice president Joe Biden (left) meets in Jerusalem in 2016 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has had tense relations with Democratic administrations © POOL/AFP/File / DEBBIE HILL

Saudi Arabia held back from Trump’s pressure this year to join other Gulf Arabs in recognizing Israel — giving the kingdom a card to play with the new Biden administration.

A senator for 36 years and vice president for eight more, Biden has a comparatively cordial relationship with another Trump ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Biden has also promised to work to create a state for the Palestinians, a goal abandoned in all but name by Trump who delivered a wish-list for Netanyahu.

Katrina Mulligan, managing director for national security and international policy at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said there was a chance for Biden to act on US values rather than just raw interests.

“I think Israel’s a very important relationship to the United States, but I do think that there should be consequences in terms of the foreign policy relationship for actions that violate our values.”

Turkey has already denounced Biden, who has openly spoken of backing the opposition to counter the NATO ally’s increasingly authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

– New thinking? –

Left-wing activists will be watching Biden’s appointments closely and have urged a “fundamental rethinking” of US foreign policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Then US vice president Joe Biden (left) meets in 2011 in Moscow with Russia’s now president, Vladimir Putin, who has formed a controversial relationship with US President Donald Trump © POOL/AFP/File / ALEXEY DRUZHININ

A Biden administration “presents an opportunity to begin to challenge the institutions and groupthink that have led to a disastrous, overly militarized, unilateral approach to foreign affairs,” said a letter by groups including Justice Democrats, founded by supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders.

Biden initially backed the 2003 Iraq invasion but he was an early advocate of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

He agreed with Trump on ending the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan, although he is unlikely to be as tied to the outgoing president’s campaign promise to remove all troops by the end of the year.

An early diplomatic signal will be on Iran, on which Trump slapped punishing sanctions as he pulled out of an accord negotiated by Obama under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear work.

Biden has vowed to return to diplomacy. But he has limited time as Iran is widely expected to elect a hardliner in June elections after its moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, was badly burned after betting on improved relations with the United States.

Biden as vice president invested extensive time building a personal relationship with Xi Jinping before he became China’s leader.

US views across the political spectrum have hardened on China since then as Xi tightens control at home and is increasingly assertive abroad.

Bill Burns, a veteran US diplomat on speculative shortlists for a post under Biden, expected Biden to be clear-eyed about competition with China but also to take a more nuanced approach.

The goal is “not so much to prevent China’s rise, which I think is beyond the capacity of the United States, but to shape the environment in which it rises and to avoid lazy assumptions about the inevitability of confrontation,” Burns said before the election.

Burns warned that Biden would not be able to “just flip a switch” and restore US influence to before 2016.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I think that’s an illusion, because the world has shifted,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Joe Biden — a life’s work in Washington

Washington, United States, Oct 29 – A stalwart of American political life for decades, Joe Biden, 77, has experienced many ups and downs during...

8 mins ago

Kenya

Busy agenda for Biden’s first 100 days

Washington, United States, Oct 31 – Every candidate in the heat of a US presidential campaign talks up their goals for the first 100...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Kamala Harris: America’s first woman vice president

Washington, United States, Oct 31 – Kamala Harris crashed through one of the world’s highest glass ceilings on Saturday to be elected America’s first...

12 mins ago

Headlines

Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a...

1 hour ago

World

Heavy fighting near key town in Karabakh

Yerevan, Armenia, Nov 7 – Armenia reported Saturday that “fierce combat” with Azerbaijani forces took place overnight near the town of Shusha, a key...

2 hours ago

World

Biden vows virus action on ‘day one’ as Europe suffers under second wave

Washington, United States, Nov 7 – The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as Joe Biden...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia vows to replace Tigray government as conflict escalates

Sanja, Ethiopia, Nov 7 – Ethiopian lawmakers voted Saturday to replace the current government of the federal state of Tigray, after the army launched...

3 hours ago

World

Biden on cusp of US presidency as world awaits final result

Washington, United States, Nov 5 – Four days after a bitterly contested presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, America on Saturday still...

3 hours ago