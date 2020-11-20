Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Field hospitals are specifically designed in a way that they can be transported and assembled even in remote locations and can house up to 40 patients for full medical and operational needs in any condition/AFRICOM

Headlines

AFRICOM donates Sh173mn mobile field hospital, Sh131mn equipment to border police

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The United States Military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) on Thursday donated mobile field hospital worth Sh173 million and transferred an additional Sh131 million in vehicles and training equipment to Kenya’s Border Police Unit (BPU). 

The US embassy said the new equipment is aimed at improving police mobility in border areas, improve firearms proficiency, and build training capacity for new officers.

The embassy further said it will provide superior conventional weaponry for the police unit to protect and defend Kenyans from terrorist organizations and violence. 

Field hospitals are specifically designed in a way that they can be transported and assembled even in remote locations and can house up to 40 patients for full medical and operational needs in any condition.

“These state of the art, fully equipped, portable medical facilities can be rapidly deployed to the scene of a disaster or where residents do not have access to routine health care,” the embassy added.

The donation from the Germany-based institution is the first release of a larger three-year Sh1 billion assistance package provided by the United States to the police unit for the current financial year.  

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter noted that the donation is an affirmation of the steadfast health and security partnership  between USA and Kenya in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“This donation is part of the United States’ ongoing commitment to the safety and security of Kenya and East Africa. Through our law enforcement partnerships with Kenyan police units, the United States has provided over Sh1 billion in training alone and funded 17 counterterrorism courses for 250 students,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The United States donates over Sh60 billion given annually to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in the last 15 years and an additional Sh7.6 billion in equipment, training, and other resources to fight COVID-19 in Kenya since the start of the pandemic.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden denounces ‘irresponsible’ Trump fight to reverse election

Wilmington, United States, Nov 19 – US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging democracy, as the incumbent’s campaign to...

14 mins ago

Capital Health

December vaccine rollout possible, BioNTech CEO says

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Nov 19 – BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with...

41 mins ago

Africa

Libya rivals yet to start withdrawing forces: UN envoy

United Nations, United States, Nov 19 – Rival forces in Libya have failed to begin withdrawing as required under an October ceasefire agreement aimed...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Triple-digit virus cases reported in Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa recorded triple-digit coronavirus cases on Thursday with nationwide cases reported at 1,459 within a 24-hour...

15 hours ago

World

UK unveils defence spending splurge for post-Brexit and Biden era

London, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Thursday “to end the era of retreat” as he unveiled Britain’s biggest programme...

15 hours ago

County News

We’re committed to modernizing the security sector, President Kenyatta reiterates

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus. The President said despite...

16 hours ago

business

Global economic recovery from Covid-19 ‘remains difficult’: IMF

Washington, United States, Nov 19 – The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on...

16 hours ago

County News

2 Mama Lucy Hospital managers remanded pending child trafficking charges on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Two Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital managers will remain in custody for three more days to allow police complete their...

17 hours ago