Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health official screens Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's body temperature using a thermal temperature gun/FILE/MOH

World

8 more cOVID-19 deaths and 810 Cases in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – For the first time in several weeks, COVID-19 fatalities and new infections declined in Kenya.

The Ministry of Health said there 810 new cases confirmed from 7,387 since Tuesday, a major decline compared to higher cases recorded in recent days.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 8 patients had succumbed to virus raising fatalities in the country to 1,417 since April.

He said there were 1,198 patients admitted in various health facilities across the countrry.

“7,169 are on home-based isolation and care,” he said in a statement, “49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 14 on supplementary oxygen,” Kagwe said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

IEBC to sanction parties that violate gender rule under BBI reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Political parties’ risk being sanctioned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) if a new gender proposal contained...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Appeals court dismisses Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction’s bid to stay order Halting NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction seeking...

39 mins ago

BBI

RAILA: Reggae is back, all the way to Referendum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga has told off critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), declaring “Reggae...

2 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru says proud of handshake with Raila for stabilizing Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga helped stabilize the country, and...

2 hours ago

business

France says will apply ‘digital tax’ for 2020 despite US retaliation threat

Paris, France ,Nov 25 – France will require online technology giants to pay a new “digital tax” on their 2020 earnings, the finance ministry said Wednesday,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Businessman and politician Francis Mureithi charged with Sh300mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Francis Mureithi, the businessman who vied and lost the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in 2017 has been charged with...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopian PM rejects ‘interference’ ahead of surrender deadline

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 25 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday said he rejected international “interference” in Ethiopia’s affairs, hours before a deadline for...

3 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru: BBI amending Constitution not replacing it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday led Kenyans in appending their...

3 hours ago