8 more cOVID-19 deaths and 810 Cases in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – For the first time in several weeks, COVID-19 fatalities and new infections declined in Kenya.

The Ministry of Health said there 810 new cases confirmed from 7,387 since Tuesday, a major decline compared to higher cases recorded in recent days.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 8 patients had succumbed to virus raising fatalities in the country to 1,417 since April.

He said there were 1,198 patients admitted in various health facilities across the countrry.

“7,169 are on home-based isolation and care,” he said in a statement, “49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 14 on supplementary oxygen,” Kagwe said.