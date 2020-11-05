68 students, 5 teachers test positive for COVID-19 at Nakuru’s Bahati Girls School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Sixty-eight students and five teachers in Bahati Girls High School, Nakuru County, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Nakuru County Health Services Executive Committee Member Kariuki Gichuki said in a statement issued on Thursday one student developed complications and is currently being treated at the Nakuru COVID-19 isolation centre.

Gichuki stated that 115 others are on quarantine.

“A medical team is monitoring the condion of the students and teachers in isolation and qurantine at the school,” Gichuki said.

Nakuru County Health Department has been undertaking COVID-19 prevention and management in learning institutions, targeting teachers, non-teaching staff and learners in all schools across the county.

By November 4, the country had recorded 58, 587 coronavirus cases 38,381 recoveries and 1,051 deaths.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that schools will fully resume in January 2021 even as he announced new measures to combat the rising COVID-19 cases.

The President said learners in Grade 4, Standard Eight and Form Four who reopened last month will proceed with their national examinations, but directed the Ministry of Education to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

“With respect to the examination classes, I order that they continue with their learning under heightened health safety measures, and with that also I order that all basic education classes resume in-person learning in January of 2021,” the President said.

He urged Members of Parliament to make use of the Constituency Development Fund in enhancing COVID-19 containment measures in learning institutions including installing handwashing points and provision of masks, in readiness for the re-opening in January.

But even as the president set the new school re-opening date, several schools opened for examination classes have closed following increased COVID-19 infections.