Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE - MOH

Capital Health

559 COVID-19 cases reported from 3,074 samples tested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 559 coronavirus cases diagnosed from 3,074 samples.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, during a COVID-19 briefing noted the country had registered a cumulative 70,804 COVID-19 cases since March.

The new figure represents a positivity rate of 18.2 per cent three times higher than the 5 per cent World Health Organization-recommended containment threshold.

The new patients included eighteen foreigners and are distributed among 336 male and 223 females.

Highest infection rates were reported in Nairobi at 278  with Langata, Starehe, Embkasi and Kibera recording the highest number of cases at forty-two, thirty-one and twenty-four respectively.

Meru and Malindi town was listed among high-risk counties with Imenti accounting for 47 and 25 cases respectively.

Kagwe also noted an additional 478 patients had recovered including 141 who were discharged from hospitals.

The new recoveries raised the recovery toll to 45,766.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll however raises to 1,287 after 18 people succumbed to the virus within 24 hours.

November’s death toll had as of Monday risen to 274, the highest reported in a single month since the pandemic struck the country in March.

The fatalities reported so far in November include eight doctors.

The country’s fatality stands at 1,287 representing a death rate of 1.8 percent


The Health CS was speaking in where he convened a meeting with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and National Emergency and Response Committee (NERC) to deliberate on emerging issues.

Among the resolutions made include the requirement by county NERC on COVID-19 to hold meetings and consider county-specific measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“The committees should assess the county status of oxygen and PPEs and they should report the status including the shortcomings,” Kagwe said.



Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemic

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – Global hopes of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic were boosted Monday after a second vaccine was found to be...

41 mins ago

Africa

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Nov 16 – A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said...

1 hour ago

Africa

Heat and hunger: Sudan struggles to shelter 25,000 Ethiopian refugees

Um Raquba Refugee Camp, Sudan, Nov 16 – In a sun-baked and dusty wasteland in remote eastern Sudan, crews are labouring to rebuild a...

1 hour ago

Africa

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was 94.5 percent effective, marking a...

1 hour ago

World

Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest

Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov 16 – Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right religious party...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Immaculate Kassait sworn in as inaugural Data Commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Immaculate Kassait has been sworn-in as Data Commissioner in a ceremony presided over by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia dispatches Deputy Prime Minister to brief President Kenyatta over Tigray law enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen was due in Kenya on Monday to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the...

4 hours ago