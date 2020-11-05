Connect with us

An aerial view of a section of Mandera county near the border with Somalia. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

5 police officers injured in Mandera IED attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- Five police officers were on Sunday injured during an attack by suspected Al-Shabab militants between the Jabibar and Rhamu road in Mandera.

Police said the officers were escorting a Nairobi-bound bus from Mandera town.

A police vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that had been set on the road minutes after departing the border town.

Two officers sustained minor injuries while three others remain in critical condition and were airlifted to Nairobi, according to security sources.

The suspected militants are yet to be found, but officials said a major security operation had been launched.

Mandera, in the border with Somalia, has experienced numerous attacks blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in the recent past.

