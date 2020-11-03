Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

492 cases, 12 virus-related deaths reported in 24 hours

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 492 more COVID-19 cases, from 3,728 samples tested 24 hours, bringing to 57,093 the number of cases confirmed in the country since March. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were reported among Kenyans 474 and 18 foreigners, with 292 being male and 200 females. 

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi with (226), Mombasa (70), Kiambu (34), Machakos (22), Kajiado (17), Uasin Gishu (16), Kwale (13), Kilifi (11), Meru (10), Nakuru (9), Laikipia (7), Kisumu (7), Mandera (7), Samburu (6), Narok (4), Nyeri (3), Murang’a (3), Vihiga (93), Kericho (3), Kakamega (2), Embu (2), Kisii (2), Kirinyanga (2), Bungoma (2), Nandi (2), Isiolo (2), Taita Taveta (2), Tharaka Nithi (2) and Migori (2)

The country also lost 12 patients to the disease, raising to 1,039 the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities registered in the country since April. 

The country’s case fatality rate stood at 1.8 per cent.

The health ministry also reported 404 recoveries, including 246 home-based patients and 156 discharged from various hospitals. 

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,289 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,921 are on home-based isolation and care.

Fifty-four patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilator support and 29 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 78 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of whom 68 are in General Wards, while 10 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

