Capital News
NPS Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai/FILE/CFM - Ojwang Joe

County News

3 suspects linked to child trafficking arrested, manhunt for accomplices launched

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 Three medical officers who are key suspects in child trafficking and part of a larger organized scheme operating in Nairobi have been arrested in an operation mounted by members of the police service.

The suspects are in police custody pending arraignment in court, National Police Service Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Mutyambai said the syndicate involves officers who collude with child smugglers to traffic children in local public hospitals.

“The National Police Service acting on information from our partners has unearthed a child trafficking syndicate in Nairobi involving trafficking of children, police officers noted with a lot of concern that local public hospitals and children within homes are involved,” IG Mutyambai said.

“It is unfortunate that it was realized senior medical officers In collusion with the child smugglers are highly involved,” he added.

Mutyambai directed all county commissioners to work with local children offices and security agencies to investigate child trafficking issues in public and private hospitals within their localities.

“To address this challenge countrywide , the IG has directed all county police commanders to closely work with local children’s officers and other local security agencies to immediately undertake investigations ad operations on matters touching on child trafficking within their areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

Mutyambai further appealed to Kenyans to report any suspicious activities related to child trafficking crimes in any part of the country.

His statement came barely a week after an exposé by BBC’s Africa Eye unearthed a child trafficking scheme where vulnerable women are being preyed on in Nairobi to enhance a thriving black market for babies.

In this article:
Click to comment
