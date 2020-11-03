3 Sonko MCAs suspended by Jubilee party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28-Jubilee Party has suspended three nominated Nairobi Members of County Assembly for disregarding the party position in various matters at the assembly.

The three, Ann Mumbi, Silvia Kihoro and Millicent Jagero were suspended for three months and dewhipped from committees they serve at the assembly.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee chaired by Muchai Lumatete said it had found the members guilty of all the charges raised by the Assembly’s Majority Whip.

“We have heard the complaints referred to this committee by the Chairman of the Party on November 23, 2020, and considered the facts as stated together with documents relied on in evidence by all parties and submissions made by Counsel appearing for the Charged members,” stated Lumatete.

Among the accusations, they were facing include going against the party position on the Budget 2020/2021 and the Memorandum from the Governor on the Nairobi County Appropriation Bill, 2020.

This is after they supported Governor Mike Sonko’s move when he declined to sign a budget for the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

They are faced charges of undermining the leadership of the party at the national and county levels.

The members had earlier dismissed the accusations, claiming they are being targeted due to their position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and their support for Deputy President William Ruto.