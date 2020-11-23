Connect with us

The disease has now claimed 1,203 lives since the first fatality was reported in April/FILE

23 coronavirus-related fatalities reported alongside 919 newly detected infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 –The number of virus-triggered fatalities in the country remained above twenty for a third consecutive day, the country reporting twenty-three more deaths within 24 hours lapsing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the disease claimed 26 lives, just a day after 24 others also died from complications related to the disease.

The disease has now claimed 1,203 lives since the first fatality was reported in April.

The new statistics were released by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his State of Nation Address, where he asked legislators to observe a minute of silence in honour of those who have succumbed to the disease.

“It is my plea, to this house and to all Kenyans, that we must not succumb to COVID fatigue, we must not backtrack our vigilance fight against this pandemic,” the President appealed.

“On our part as leaders, our stamina for discipline must not diminish.”

Meanwhile, the number of infections documented in the country since the first case was reported on March 13 stood at 66,723, the President saying an additional 919 people had tested positive within 24 hours leading to Thursday.

The President urged Kenyans to continue observing health protocols issued by the government, for the trend to be reversed and the curve flattened, once more.

The President commended health workers for the continued efforts to fight the disease, despite recurrent challenges.

He noted that the pandemic, “has led to an unprecedented loss of life, global economic slow-down; the postponement of major cultural, religious, political, and sporting events including the 2020 Olympic Games.”

But even with this, he said the country’s health institutions have ramped up their preparedness by training their staff on management of the disease, creating isolation areas, and by procuring and deploying the relevant equipment and medication.

