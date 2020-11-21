Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

21 virus-related deaths reported as 24-hour caseload hits 1,008

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported twenty-one more coronavirus-related fatalities COVID-19 raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,072.

The double-digit 24-hour toll was registered even as Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,008 people had tested positive for the disease after 6,038 were tested, bringing to 59,595 the number of positive cases registered in the country since March. 

CS Kagwe said the cases included 616 males and 392 females, with the youngest case being a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 95. 

“From the cases 972 are Kenyans and 36 are foreigners,” stated Kagwe.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (417), Mombasa (87), Kiambu (51), Kajiado (48), Nakuru (35), Kisumu (32), Kakamega (32), Trans Nzoia (26), Kilifi (24), Nyandarua (23), Kericho (23), Uasin Gishu (23), Nyamira (21), Machakos (20), Migori (16), Nyeri (15), Murang’a (14), Turkana (13), Siaya (10), Mandera (9), Busia (8), Meru (7), Kisii (7), West Pokot (6), Tharaka Nithi (6), Makueni (6), Homabay (6), Elgeyo Marakwet (5), Embu (4), Nandi (3), Kirinyanga (2), Bomet (2), Bungoma (2), Samburu (1), Baringo (1), Wajir (1), Kwale (1) and Taita Taveta (1).

On a positive note, 802 patients recovered from the disease including 679 from the home-based care program. Another 123 were discharged from hospitals. 

The country’s total recoveries now stand at 39,193.

Records from the Ministry of health indicated 1,262 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country while 5,189 are on home-based isolation and care.

Sixty-two patients were reported to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, twenty-six of whom were on ventilator support and thirty-one on supplemental oxygen.

Another 87 patients were reported to have been on supplementary oxygen out of whom 74 were in general wards, while 13 were in the High Dependency Unit.

