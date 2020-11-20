Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year

World

20 dead after Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

Published

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year © AFP / TED ALJIBE

Manila, Philippines, Nov 2 – The most powerful typhoon to hit the Philippines this year destroyed tens of thousands of homes and killed at least 20 people, officials said Monday, as communications to the worst-hit areas remained cut off.

Catanduanes Island and nearby Albay province on the most populous island of Luzon bore the brunt of Typhoon Goni which was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour when it slammed into the east coast on Sunday.

Ferocious winds and torrential rain toppled power lines, triggered flooding and sparked landslides that engulfed houses as Goni swept across the southern part of Luzon.

The path of Tropical Storm Goni, which made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday. © AFP / Gal ROMA

It lost intensity as it skirted the sprawling capital of Manila and headed out to the South China Sea.

“We are horrified by the devastation caused by this typhoon in many areas including Catanduanes island and Albay,” Philippines Red Cross chief Richard Gordon said in a statement.

“Up to 90 percent of homes have been badly damaged or destroyed in some areas. This typhoon has smashed into people’s lives and livelihoods on top of the relentless physical, emotional and economic toll of Covid-19.”

Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes ahead of the typhoon and many of them remain in evacuation centres as authorities scramble to restore power and telecommunications services in the hardest-hit areas.

Ferocious winds and torrential rain toppled power lines, triggered flooding and sparked landslides © AFP / Charism SAYAT

Fourteen deaths were recorded in Albay province, but provincial disaster chief Cedric Daep said without pre-emptive evacuations “thousands would have died”.

“We have extensive damage to infrastructure and housing,” Daep said.

“Many people are hungry. They had already suffered from Covid due to the loss of jobs and dislocation. Some don’t even have kitchen utensils.”

– ‘Severely affected’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Seven of the victims were in a town that was hit by a landslide of volcanic ash from the nearby active Mayon volcano.

The mayor of Guinobatan told local media that around 147 homes had been swamped and some were now unlivable.

Goni was ranked as a “super typhoon” when it made landfall on Catanduanes where at least six people died and authorities estimate most houses and infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

“We are severely affected here,” provincial Governor Joseph Cua told a government briefing.

Goni was ranked as a ‘super typhoon’ © AFP / Charism SAYAT

Most of the island’s power lines were damaged in the typhoon and reports from towns were only trickling in, suggesting the toll could rise.

“We’re hoping aid will arrive soon. We are short on funds,” Cua told CNN Philippines.

Across the areas in Goni’s path, more than 20,000 houses were destroyed and around 58,000 partially damaged, Civil Defense said in a statement. Farmland was also damaged.

Clean-up efforts were under way with residents removing sodden furniture and other belongings from their houses as they shovelled out mud and debris after heavy rains inundated towns.

“The flood took only minutes to rise — not hours, but minutes,” Alona Espino in Batangas city, south of Manila, told AFP.

“We never experienced flood raging so fast.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Its deadliest on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which unleashed giant waves on the central city of Tacloban and left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’

Fayetteville, United States, Nov 2 – President Donald Trump entered his final day of campaigning for reelection Monday by dismissing polls that show him...

7 mins ago

World

Ivory Coast president set for victory after contested poll

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Nov 2 – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara appeared set for contested victory on Monday after a weekend election marred by...

2 hours ago

business

Why farmers should drive crop value chain reforms

The Ministry of Agriculture recently published five legislative Bills affecting key crops and which if passed into law, will have a significant impact on...

5 hours ago

World

France honours slain teacher as school resumes

Paris, France, Nov 2 – France on Monday honoured the teacher beheaded near his school by a suspected Islamist radical as millions of students...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

14 more succumb to COVID-19 as week-long fatalities hit 100

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenya on Monday recorded 14 more coronavirus related deaths raising the number of fatalities to 1,027. Health Cabinet Secretary...

6 hours ago

World

‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Nov 2 – The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song “Baby Shark” became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday,...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan lawyer wanted by ICC over witness meddling surrenders in The Hague

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to police in The Hague following an arrest warrant that was issued by the...

8 hours ago

BBI

Naivasha BBI retreat resolves to popularize report without further amendments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – About 300 Members of Parliament supportive of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report have resolved to popularize...

8 hours ago