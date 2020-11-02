Connect with us

2 Mama Lucy Hospital managers remanded pending child trafficking charges on Monday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Two Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital managers will remain in custody for three more days to allow police complete their investigations, pending child trafficking charges on Monday. 

The hospital administrator Regina Musembi, CEO Emma Mutio and community worker Makalla Fred were arrested on Tuesday evening following an exposé by the BBC on alleged selling of babies at the hospital to a child trafficking syndicate. 

Chief Inspector Wanga Masake who is leading the probe told the court that one of the suspects was captured in the recently aired report negotiating with an undercover journalist to sell the baby, who had been abandoned at the facility. 

He told the court that the same suspect was recorded receiving a substantial sum of money after handing over three abandoned children to the journalist. 

The prosecution told Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi the suspects sold children for amounts ranging between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000.

Lawyers Danstun Omari and Walter Ohaga, who represented the suspects however unsuccessfully challenged further detention of their clients saying it was unlawful to hold a person without a charge.

They further told the court the three suspects did not pose a flight risk having voluntarily surrendered themselves to police for investigation.

Omari said the prosecution did not avail before the court a compelling case to warrant further detention of the suspects.

