19 more killed by COVID-19 in Kenya as infections surge to 75,193

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nineteen people succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya Friday, raising fatalities in the East African country to 1349, the Health Ministry said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 52 other patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 28 were on ventilatory support.

Twenty four others were on supplemental oxygen while one was on High Dependency Unit (HDU), Kagwe said in his daily update of the virus situation in the country.

He announced 1,048 new infections confirmed from 8,660 samples raising the number of infections in the country to 75,193.

Kenya has experienced a surge in the number of infections since September.

The World Health Organization on Thursday launched the ‘Mask Up, Not Down’ campaign that aims to reach over 40 million young people in Africa with positive messages on the correct use of masks through social media, and to combat complacency, fatigue and misunderstanding around COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Council of Governors (CoG) was also set to launch the ‘no mask no service’ campaign on Monday, to sensitize Kenyans on the need to wear face masks all the time.

The Council’s Chair Wycliffe Oparanya told journalists on Friday that the campaign which is to be conducted across all the 47 counties aims at reinforcing the government’s position that personal responsibility is key in the fight against COVID-19 following a surge in infections.

“This will be conducted using all safe means available to pass and share the message and including vernacular radio stations and other communication channels at the county Level,” he said.

In addition, Oparanya said the county governments working jointly with County Commissioners under the County Emergency Response Committees (CERC) will thereafter launch the joint enforcement of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

In order to stem the increased spread of COVId-19 infections among healthcare workers, Oparanya said the council will endeavor to ensure that all healthcare workers have access to quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“To this end, counties are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that they procure quality PPE kits from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA),” he said.