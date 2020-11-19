Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has enlisted thousands of community healthcare workers to manage COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Health

19 more killed by COVID-19 in Kenya as infections surge to 75,193

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nineteen people succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya Friday, raising fatalities in the East African country to 1349, the Health Ministry said.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 52 other patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 28 were on ventilatory support. 

Twenty four others were on supplemental oxygen while one was on High Dependency Unit (HDU), Kagwe said in his daily update of the virus situation in the country. 

He announced 1,048 new infections confirmed from 8,660 samples raising the number of infections in the country to 75,193.

Kenya has experienced a surge in the number of infections since September.

The World Health Organization on Thursday launched the ‘Mask Up, Not Down’ campaign that aims to reach over 40 million young people in Africa with positive messages on the correct use of masks through social media, and to combat complacency, fatigue and misunderstanding around COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Council of Governors (CoG) was also set to launch the ‘no mask no service’ campaign on Monday, to sensitize Kenyans on the need to wear face masks all the time.

The Council’s Chair Wycliffe Oparanya told journalists on Friday that the campaign which is to be conducted across all the 47 counties aims at reinforcing the government’s position that personal responsibility is key in the fight against COVID-19 following a surge in infections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will be conducted using all safe means available to pass and share the message and including vernacular radio stations and other communication channels at the county Level,” he said.

In addition, Oparanya said the county governments working jointly with County Commissioners under the County Emergency Response Committees (CERC) will thereafter launch the joint enforcement of the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols.

In order to stem the increased spread of COVId-19 infections among healthcare workers, Oparanya said the council will endeavor to ensure that all healthcare workers have access to quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“To this end, counties are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that they procure quality PPE kits from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA),” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

WHO advises against remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Paris, France, Nov 20 – The anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as...

35 mins ago

World

37 die in violent start to Uganda’s election season

Kampala, Uganda, Nov 20 – At least thirty-seven people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi...

47 mins ago

Capital Health

Governors to launch ‘no mask no service’ campaign next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) is set to launch the ‘no mask no service’ campaign on Monday, to sensitize...

1 hour ago

County News

Underwhelming citizen participation missing link in graft fight: Wabukala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson Eliud Wabukala has cited citizen apathy and inadequate participation in governance processes as...

4 hours ago

Kenya

MP John Kiarie seeks to secure retirement benefits of Auditor General

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has petitioned Parliament seeking legislation to secure retirement benefits of future holders of the...

7 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia conflict puts 2.3 million children in need: UNICEF

Khartoum, Sudan, Nov 20 – The outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left some 2.3 million children in urgent need of assistance...

7 hours ago

County News

10 bodies recovered from Lake Victoria following Tuesday boat tragedy

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 – All ten person who drowned at Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya...

7 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta says govt committed to modernize security sector

KITUI, Kenya Nov 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus. The President said...

7 hours ago