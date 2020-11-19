19 more COVID-19 deaths in Kenya as 756 cases detected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Nineteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Monday, on the day 756 new infections were confirmed.

The Monday deaths increased fatalities in the country yo 1,130, a worrying trend since last month when the country started recording double digit deaths daily.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said infections had also risen to 63,244 since March when the first case was detected.

“From the cases 731 are Kenyans and 25 are foreigners. 478 are males and 278 are females,” he said.

He announced that 645 under home-based care program had been cleared and 83 others discharged from various hospitals raising recoveries in the country to 42,659 so far.

Kenya imposed enhanced COVID-19 containment measures early November to stem the rising number of infections, but President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed optimism of better days ahead, and even ordered schools to be re-opened in January 2021.

Among the new measures is the revision of the night curfew to start at 10pm and closure of bars and restaurants at 9pm.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered police officers to enforce the orders, in what has sparked outrage after patrons were beaten up during a security operation in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Globally, the infections have topped 50 million with 1.25 deaths even as a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was declared 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

Protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings.

“The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most,” Bourla added.

Across much of the globe, Covid-19 infections rates are soaring to record highs, with hospital intensive care units filling up and death tolls mounting as well.

Based on supply projections, the companies said they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.