17 more virus-linked deaths reported as 727 new cases registered

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Seventeen more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported on Tuesday even as an additional 727 new cases were registered from 4,913 people tested within 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The newly reported deaths increased the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,409, with Kenya’s case fatality rate averaging 1.8 per cent.

The 24-hour caseload reported on Tuesday represented a 14.8 per cent positivity rate with the country having reported a cumulative 78,512 COVID-19 cases since March.

Chief Health Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, during a media briefing on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the new patients include 705 Kenyans and are distributed among 458 males and 269 females.   

At the same time, Mwangangi noted that 806 patients were cleared after recovering from the virus including 701 who were under home-based care and 105 who were admitted at various hospitals countrywide. 

The total recoveries registered since April stood at 52,709 

Another 1,196 more patients are admitted in the hospital while 7,139 are home-based care isolation.

Fifty-one of the patients reported to be admitted in hospitals were under Intensive Care Units, twenty-nine of whom were on ventilator support and eighteen relying on oxygen support. 

She further noted that 106 patients had transitioned out of supplementary oxygen including ninety-four who were in general wards and twelve in High Dependency Units.

Nairobi and Kiambu counties are leading with 306 and 122 cases each.

The Health CAS urged Kenyans to adhere to the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in order for the country to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“When we reflect on our positivity rate over the past month, we are far from achieving this target and we are making it impossible for us to resume our normal life, we must, therefore, adhere to the containment measures if we are to bring this positivity rate down,” Mwangangi noted.

