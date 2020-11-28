1,554 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as 14 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 1,554 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths.

The latest figures raised the nationwide coronavirus death toll to 1,441 and infections to 81,656. The cases were detected from 9,389 samples.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 599 patients had recovered from the disease raising the total recoveries in the country to 54,125.

He said there were 1,200 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country by Friday.

“7,521 are on home-based isolation and care,” he said in a statement, “72 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplementary oxygen,” Kagwe said on tour of Malindi in the Kenyan coast.

Kenya has experienced a surge in the number of infections since September in what threatens plans to reopen schools in January next year.