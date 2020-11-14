14 more succumb to COVID-19 as week-long fatalities hit 100

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenya on Monday recorded 14 more coronavirus related deaths raising the number of fatalities to 1,027.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in the last one week, 100 people have succumbed to the virus and called on Kenyans to be extra vigilant and strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Fifty-four people are currently admitted in Intensive Care Unit, including twenty-six on ventilators and twenty-eight on supplementary oxygen.

“This is the highest number that we have witnessed since the first case in March. This has been the worst one week that we have faced in our COVID-19 history,” Kagwe said.

He added that the country will have to relook the current containment measures to see what is working and what needs to be escalated.

“It is citizen responsibility that can really help us in the containment measures that we are gong to make.”

The Health CS also announced 724 additional cases from 5,085 samples that were tested.

“Nairobi County continues to lead with the highest number of infections at 362 and Nakuru, Meru, Busia and Kiambu continue to be heavily affected.”

Kagwe said 248 people recovered from the virus among them 178 from the home-based care and 70 from various hospitals.

On Wednesday this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta who has convened the 6th Extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Summit to discuss and find mitigating measures to curb the fast-rising cases of the infections in the country.

“The session shall consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how COVID-19 may propagate within our country over the months of November and December 2020,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokesperson.

“The Session shall also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place.”

Kenya lifted tough travel restrictions in August, when the airspace was opened for international passengers.

The government also allowed the re-opening bars and restaurants which had remained closed since March and allowing places of worship to resume services.

A night curfew commencing at 9pm was varied to start at 11pm and run to 4am.