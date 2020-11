KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 18 – Ten people are feared dead after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria Tuesday night off the shores of Honge beach within Bondo, Siaya County.

The boat capsized at around 11pm while carrying about 20 people.

Ten other people were rescued, Elias Odhiambo, the chairperson of the local beach management unit said.

The boat was carrying traders mostly from the neighboring country of Uganda when strong winds destabilized it.